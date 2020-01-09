Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.