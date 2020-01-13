Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.