Verona Area/Mount Horeb wins second straight invitational
The Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swimming team won six events and rolled to the team title at the Sauk Prairie Co-op Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 28, in Prairie du Sac.
The Wildcats racked up 566 points, 200 more than runner-up Neenah in the six-team invite.
Sophomore Luke Bennin won the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.92) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.68). He teamed with classmates Nathan Rozeboom, Oscar Best and Max McCartney to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:41.70.
Best won the 100 IM (55.52) and 100 butterfly (52.84). The Wildcats’ 400 freestyle relay team of seniors Owen Rothamer, Gabe Piscitelli and Kyle Hoppe and sophomore Conner Arenson won with a time of 3:05.98.
Arneson finished second in the 200 free (1:51.94) and 500 free (5:05.78). Rozeboom took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.86) and fourth in the 500 free (5:13.88). McCartney finished third in the 50 free with a season-best time of 23.42 and third in the 100 free with a season-best time of 50.91.
The Wildcats’ 100 free relay team of Hoppe, Arenson, Bennin and senior Parker Jones finished third (45.28). Hoppe took third in the 100 fly (55.83) and fourth in the 100 IM (58.28).
Junior Christopher Lofts placed fourth in the 200 free with a season-best time of 1:55.77, and junior Ethan Risley finished sixth in the 200 IM with a season-best time of 2:23.20. Piscitelli took sixth in the 100 back (1:01.17).