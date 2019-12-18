VA/MH takes second in Fort, splits double dual
Sophomore Oscar Best had a hand in winning two events at Fort Atkinson’s Blackhawk Invite on Saturday, Dec. 14, propelling Verona Area/Mount Horeb to a runner-up finish in the team standings.
The Wildcats were coming off a double dual split against Janesville Craig and Middleton on Friday, Dec. 13, at Janesville Craig High School. The Wildcats knocked off the host Cougars 128-36 and lost to Middleton 113-57.
Blackhawk Invite
The meet posed a challenge with five of the top-10 ranked teams in both Division 1 and 2.
VA/MH, ranked fourth in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin Swim Coaches Association poll, placed second with 357 points. Sun Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 1, won the team title with 499.5 points.
Edgewood, ranked fifth in Division 2, took third with 231 points. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (No. 1 in D2) and Monona Grove (No. 3 in D2) also competed.
Best won the 100-yard butterfly in 51.92 seconds. Best, Luke Bennin, Nathan Rozeboom and Max McCartney won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:40.39.
Best also took third in the 50 freestyle (21.95).
Conner Arneson finished second in the 500 free (4:56.74) and third in the 200 free (1:49.56).
“Oscar Best beat some tough competition in the 100 fly, and Connor Arneson had a solid 500 free,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said.
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Best, Arneson, McCartney and Ben Wellnitz placed third in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:26.88.
Wellnitz also took third in the 500 free (5:10.39), and Rozeboom placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.19).
Arneson, Rozeboom, Wellnitz and Gabe Piscitelli finished fourth in the 200 free relay (1:35.24). Avery Blas took fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:08.43), and McCartney placed sixth in the 100 free (51.60).
VA/MH 128, Janesville Craig 36 Middleton 113, VA/MH 57
The Cardinals, ranked third in Division 1, won nine of 11 events to sweep the double dual.
Best won the 50-yard freestyle (21.83) and 100 free (49.06). Arneson tied Middleton’s Forrest Peterson for first in the 200 free (1:49.02).
Kyle Hoppe swam lifetime bests in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:02.32) and the 100 fly (third, 54.60).
Bennin turned in lifetime-bests in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:02.32) and 200 IM (third, 2:06.58).
Rozeboom posted a lifetime-best in the 500 free (second, 5:08.16).