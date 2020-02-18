The Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swimming team advanced 10 swimmers to the Division 1 state meet in 10 events, including all three relays.
The Wildcats showcased their depth with three state qualifiers in the 100-yard butterfly at the Middleton Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Middleton-Cross Plains Community Pool.
VA/MH sophomore Oscar Best won the sectional title in the 100 fly, breaking his previous school record with a time of 50.28 seconds, 2.2 seconds ahead of Middleton’s Nate Lamers.
Best also took fourth in the 50 free (21.60) and was a member of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays that qualified for state.
“I would say I had a good mindset because I have been working hard the entire year,” Best said. “I really didn’t want to use that (broken bone in wrist) as an excuse.”
Seniors Kyle Hoppe (fourth, 52.35) and Owen Rothamer (10th, 53.71) also qualified for state in the fly.
“Butterfly has been a strong event for us all year,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “Kyle had a great meet and the 50 free was really a surprise because he moved up a lot. We are really happy with Owen swimming fast as a senior and getting one more week to swim.”
The Wildcats finished fourth in the 11-team sectional with 276 points.
Sun Prairie, ranked third in the D1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Poll, captured the sectional team title with 373 points. Fifth-ranked Madison West placed second (341.5) and second-ranked Middleton took third (334).
VA/MH junior Ben Wellnitz qualified for state with third-place finishes in the 200 free (1:46.13) and 500 free (4:50.17). Both were lifetime-best times for Wellnitz, who will be making his second state appearance in both events.
“I knew I needed to drop time to qualify for state,” he said. “I was really excited because last year, I dropped a lot of time. I dropped a lot of time again and made it back to state. I had some pressure on me to do well.”
Fellow junior Conner Arneson also qualified for state in both events, taking sixth in the 500 free (4:53.16) and eighth in the 200 free (1:47.92).
Hoppe, senior Gabe Piscitelli and sophomores Luke Bennin and Nathan Rozeboom finished fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:37.32). Best, Hoppe, Piscitelli and sophomore Max McCartney took fourth in the 200 free relay (1:28.55).
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Best, McCartney, Wellnitz and Christopher Lofts placed fifth (3:17.31).
“We put Oscar in the 400 relay to help them get to state,” Wuerger said.
Wuerger said Rozeboom will swim on the 400 free relay and Best will swim the medley relay at state.
Bennin placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.83) and Hoppe finished 11th in the 50 free (22.34) to earn state berths.
State preview
Best is seeded third in the 100 butterfly at state, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
Greenfield’s Emilio Perez (48.81) and the Green Bay Southwest co-op’s Kaiser Neverman (49.86) are seeded ahead of Best.
“He has a very strong kick underwater, on the stroke and the turns,” Wuerger said of Best. “He has a really fast tempo.”
Best is seeded eighth in the 50 free. Sun Prairie’s Ben Wiegand and (20.37) and Madison West’s Isaac Casey-Hrenak (20.74) are the top two seeds.
“It’s one of the most competitive events at state,” Best said. “If I go 0.3 seconds faster, I could move up, and if I go 0.3 seconds slower, I could move down.”
Wellnitz is seeded ninth in the 200 free and 12th in the 500 free. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial’s Caleb Blischke is the top seed in both events.
“I hope to drop time,” Wellnitz said. “It will be challenging because I already had my taper. If I can hold on and push through it, I should be able to drop time.”
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay is seeded seventh.
“It’s a little surprising the 200 free relay is seeded as high as it is,” Wuerger said.
VA/MH’s 200 medley relay team is seeded 13th and the 400 free relay is seeded 16th.
“I’m excited about the medley relay because I think we can drop about three seconds by switching some things around,” Best said.
Madison West is seeking its third straight state title.