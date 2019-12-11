Verona Area/Mount Horeb started its season by winning eight events in a 120-50 dual victory on the road against Big Eight Conference foe Beloit Memorial on Friday, Dec. 6.
Sophomore Oscar Best won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.15 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 52.64 seconds.
Best, fellow sophomore Nathan Rozeboom, junior Connor Arneson and senior Gabe Piscitelli won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:41.31. Best and Arneson teamed with senior Owen Rothamer and junior Christopher Lofts to win the 400 free relay in 3:28.26.
Junior Ben Wellnitz won the 200 free (1:52.81) and 500 free (5:05.46). Wellnitz and Rozeboom teamed with senior Kyle Hoppe and sophomore Max McCartney to win the 200 free relay in 1:34.39. Rozeboom also won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.14).
“The boys were relaxed, not worried about their competition, and just went out and swam well,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “Oscar Best (fly), Avery Blas (200 individual medley), Luke Bennin (fly and backstroke) all had surprisingly fast swims for this early in the season.”