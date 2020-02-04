Sophomore Oscar Best returned from a wrist injury and Verona Area/Mount Horeb had three top-five finishes en route to taking sixth out of 11 teams at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The Wildcats knocked off Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights in a nonconference dual 101-61 on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Prairie du Sac.
Middleton Invitational
The Wildcats set 22 season-best times at Middleton High School and racked up 178 points.
Best finished third in the 50-yard freestyle (22.13). Sophomore Luke Bennin took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.24) and sophomore Nathan Rozeboom placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
“We had the most season-best times of any team in the meet — 22 out of 36 individual swims,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Bennin, Rozeboom, junior Owen Rothamer and senior Gabe Piscitelli finished sixth (1:43.08). Bennin teamed with Piscitelli, sophomore Max McCartney and junior Conner Arneson to finish sixth in the 200 free relay (1:33.16).
Best and Arneson teamed with juniors Benn Wellnitz and Christopher Lofts in the sixth-place 400 free relay (3:24.82).
Bennin placed seventh (55.49) and Rothamer took ninth (56.19) in the 100 butterfly. Arneson finished seventh in the 500 free (5:01.69).
The Wildcats had 10 entries in the 100 breaststroke. Piscitelli dropped 3.8 seconds in the event.
“It’s probably the most we’ve ever put in a single event,” Wuerger said.
Lofts dropped 2.6 seconds in the 200 free.
The host Cardinals captured the team title with 387.5 points.
VA/MH 101, SP/WH 61
The Wildcats won all 11 events and swept the top three spots in the 200-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
“I expected this meet to be closer in terms of the final score,” Wuerger said. “Sauk Prairie has improved a great deal since the beginning of the season.”
Rozeboom, Wellnitz and Avery Blas and Rozeboom all swam season-best times in the 200 IM. Wellnitz won the event (2:06.88), ahead of Blas (second, 2:07.46) and Rozeboom (third, 2:07.79).
Wellnitz also won the 500 free with a time of 5:04.59.
Bennin, Piscitelli, Rozeboom and junior Kyle Hoppe won the 200 medley relay in 1:41.73. The WIldcats’ 200 free relay team of Arneson, Hoppe, Rozeboom, and McCartney took first (1:34.52). Arneson, Lofts, Wellnitz and McCartney and Arneson finished first in the 400 free relay (3:29.61).
Rothamer and Hoppe tied for first in the 100 fly (56.42) and Piscitelli won the 50 free (23.61). McCartney won the 100 free (52.01) and Arneson won the 200 free (2:06.88).
Bennin finished first in the 100 backstroke (56.07) and Rozeboom won the 100 breast (1:03.62).