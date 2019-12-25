The Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swimming team used its depth to win the Beloit Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial won 14 of the 16 events, but VA/MH captured the team title with 616 points.
The Wildcats lost a Big Eight Conference home dual to top-ranked Sun Prairie a day previous.
Beloit Memorial Invitational
Verona sophomore Oscar Best won the 100-yard freestyle (49.71) and the 100 butterfly (52.25), as the Wildcats finished in the top three in 14 events at the 10-team invite.
Sophomore Luke Bennin finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.14) and third in the 50 freestyle (23.22). Classmate Nathan Rozeboom took second in the 200 back (2:22.51) and third in the breaststroke (1:03.04).
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay (1:33.36), 400 free relay (3:42.43) and 800 free relay (7:45.38) also took second.
Junior Ben Wellnitz placed third in the 200 free (1:51.72) and 500 free (5:06.42). Avery Blas finished third in the 400 individual medley (4:36.69), and Owen Rothamer placed third in the 200 fly (2:10.43).
Sun Prairie 105, VA/MH 65
The Wildcats won four events in a conference loss to the Cardinals.
Best finished first in the 100-yard butterfly (58.96) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.88). Wellnitz took first in the 400 free (4:27.01), and Bennin touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.78).