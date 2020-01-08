In a field similar to a state meet, the Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swimming team posted four top-seven finishes en route to taking 10th in the 32-team Marquette Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Brown Deer.
VA/MH racked up 113 points.
“To my knowledge, this was one of the biggest high school meets ever held in Wisconsin,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “This was the most competitive field we’ll see outside of the state meet.”
Sophomore Oscar Best finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (51.32) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.68). His time in the fly is the fourth-fastest in Division 1 this season.
Wuerger said the Wildcats had 17 individual season-best times and two relays set season-best times.
“Overall, I was happy with how the team swam,” Wuerger said.
Sophomore Nathan Rozeboom had a lifetime-best and made his end-of-season goal time in the 50 free, anchoring the 200 free relay to a seventh-place finish. The quartet of Rozeboom, classmates Luke Bennin and Max McCartney and senior Kyle Hoppe posted a time of 1:31.73.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Best, Bennin, Hoppe and McCartney placed seventh (1:39.19). Bennin added a ninth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.98). Best, McCartney and juniors Conner Arneson and Ben Wellnitz took 10th (3:22.67).
Sun Prairie, the top-ranked team in the Division 1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, won the team title with 226 points, two ahead of second-ranked Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial. Big Eight rival and fourth-ranked Madison West took third (212).