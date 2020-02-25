Verona Area/Mount Horeb sophomore Oscar Best had a record-breaking performance and won two medals at the Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
Best finished third in the 100-yard butterfly, breaking his previous school record with a time of 50.25 seconds.
“I was hoping to do a little better, but I’m happy with it,” he said.
Best said his goal was a time in the 49-second range in the fly. He’s planning on swimming for the Madison Aquatic Club this summer.
“I’m content with it,” he said. “I’m really going to focus this summer and really try to get to the next level.”
Best missed two weeks this season after breaking a bone in his wrist while snowboarding.
“I think he was more at ease swimming against this level of competition,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “He had the setback with the injury, but still finished the season strong.”
Verona Area/Mount Horeb finished eighth in the team standings with 92 points. Big Eight Conference rival Middleton captured the state title (228), just ahead of Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial (222). Sun Prairie took third (197), followed by two-time state champion Madison West (180).
The Wildcats entered the state meet seeded 11th as a team.
“We focused on trying to get faster from the previous week and let the places work themselves out,” Wuerger said. “You can’t control how the other teams are doing.”
Best teamed with seniors Kyle Hoppe and Gabe Piscitelli and sophomore Max McCartney in the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:27.01).
“It’s a dream come true,” Piscitelli said. “It’s amazing to finish at this meet with them. The atmosphere was incredible. Last year, I was just trying to get to sectionals. To win that conference (relay) a couple of weeks ago and get on the podium is amazing.”
Best, Hoppe, Piscitelli and sophomore Luke Bennin took eighth in the 200 medley relay with a school-record time of 1:35.33, one second away from tying Madison West for sixth.
Best added an 11th-place finish in the 50 free (21.60).
Junior Ben Wellnitz took seventh in the 200 free (1:45.19), .59 seconds away from a medal. He took 11th in the 500 free (4:47.35). Both were lifetime-best times.
“He made his goal time we set for him this year in the 500,” Wuerger said of Wellnitz. “With the distance guys, you are never 100% sure how the taper will go extending another week beyond sectionals.”
Hoppe finished 13th in the 100 fly (52.59) and 18th in the 50 free (22.07). Senior Owen Rothamer placed 18th in the 100 fly (53.0).
Junior Conner Arneson took 19th in the 500 free (4:52.32) and 24th in the 200 free (1:49.08). Bennin added a 20th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.41).
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of McCartney, Wellnitz, junior Christopher Lofts, sophomore Nathan Rozeboom finished 20th (3:18.45).