Stout defense and relentless offense propelled Verona to a 3-0 victory over Kenosha Tremper in the Division 1 state semifinals Friday night at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
The Wildcats (20-1-2) will play Neenah (19-1-2) for the state championship Saturday at 7 p.m. The Rockets, champions of the Fox Valley Conference, defeated Eau Claire Memorial 4-1 in the other state semifinal.
Tremper (11-8-2) struggled to find scoring opportunities against Verona’s defense, which recorded its 16th shutout of the season and seventh in the last nine games.
“What’s made them successful is their mindset,” Wildcats coach Chris Handrick said of his team’s defense. “They’re unified and understand each other’s positions well enough that they can rotate.”
The Trojans tested Verona’s defense right away, as goalkeeper Nate Hanson made a save off a corner kick 40 seconds into the game. Tremper’s Vincent Bennage was one-on-one with Hanson in the 4th minute, but blasted a shot over the crossbar.
Eliot Popkewitz, who scored the game-winning goal in Verona’s 1-0 victory over Madison West in the sectional finals, got the Wildcats on the board in the 10th minute. Tremper goalkeeper Ben Wajerski initially denied Popkewitz, but the senior midfielder followed the rebound and powered the ball into the back of the net for his 12th goal of the season.
“Once we went ahead, I could definitely see the guys relax and realize that we were doing just fine,” Popkewitz said. “We played good soccer and everything worked out fine.”
Verona nearly added an insurance goal off a corner kick in the 22nd minute, as Tremper defender Alex Wajerski stood his ground in front of the goal line and headed the ball out of the box.
Jack Knight gave the Wildcats the insurance tally they were looking for in the 49th minute. The senior striker took a pass from Sam Abreu, and placed a shot into the lower left corner of the net for his team-high 15th goal of the season.
“Before the game, I was watching videos on YouTube about how to penetrate space better,” Knight said. “One of the tips is if you have the ball and don’t see anybody in front of you, take a shot. I took that to heart.”
Both teams nearly scored in the 57th minute. Abreu denied Tremper at the goal line, and Bennett Luttinen’s header off a Sam Lynch free kick sailed just over the crossbar.
The Wildcats tacked on another goal early in the 74th minute. Knight flicked a back-heel pass to classmate Gannon Simonett, who blasted a right-footed shot into the top left corner of the net for his eighth goal of the season.
“It was one of those shots where you hit the ball and didn’t even feel like you hit it. You know it’s going in the back of the net,” Simonett said. “I saw the bench look at it after I struck it, and I knew it was going in.”
Hanson made a diving save two minutes later to preserve the shutout.
Verona outshot Tremper 25-7 (13-3 on goal), and finished with a 9-3 advantage on corner kicks.