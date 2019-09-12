The Verona boys soccer team has outscored opponents 25-1 in five games this season.
The Wildcats (4-0-1, 1-0 Big Eight Conference) erupted for 11 goals in a home win over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Reddan Soccer Park.
Verona was coming off a 1-1 tie versus Union Grove on Saturday, Sept. 7, in a quad at Oregon, and a 4-0 home shutout of Mount Horeb on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Verona 11, Parker 0
Jack Knight, Jorge Lagunes and Jack Heilman scored two goals apiece in a rout of the Vikings.
Heilman scored in the first minute and 52nd minute, while Knight scored in the 16th minute and 52nd minute. Lagunes scored in the 15th and 18th minute.
Bennett Luttinen found the back of the net in the 33rd minute. Eliot Popkewitz and Gannon Simonett scored in the 37th and 38th minute, respectively. Max Lynch netted Verona’s eighth goal of the first half in the 45th minute.
An own goal by Parker in the 54th minute capped the scoring.
Popkewitz also dished out four assists. Knight and Luttinen added an assist each. Goalkeeper Nate Hanson did not have to make a save.
Verona 1, Union Grove 1
The Wildcats and Broncos battled to a draw at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
Lynch scored in the 83rd minute to give Verona a lead, but Logan Farrington scored in the 87th minute for Union Grove.
The Wildcats outshot the Broncos 16-6. The Wildcats also finished with a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal and an 8-2 edge in corner kicks.
Hanson made two saves.
Verona 4, Mt. Horeb 0
The Wildcats scored four goals in the second half to surge past the Vikings at Reddan Soccer Park.
Verona coach Chris Handrick said patience was the key.
“We needed to be more dynamic, and that’s what we were when Eliot (Popkewitz) moved up to the middle forward,” Handrick said. “That really opened up our runs.”
Lynch broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 56th minute, assisted by Tavion McKnuckle. Popkewitz found Jonathan Gamez for a goal in the 60th minute.
Luttinen scored off a free kick in the 65th minute. Gamez capped the scoring with a goal in the 85th minute, assisted by Jake Wing.
Verona outshot Mount Horeb 18-2 and finished with advantages in shots on goal (9-2) and corner kicks (6-0).
Hanson stopped both of the Vikings’ shots on goal.
Handrick, a 2008 Mount Horeb graduate, coached against several of the players he still coaches in the Mount Horeb club soccer program. His father, Joe, serves as a varsity assistant coach for the Vikings.