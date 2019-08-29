The Verona boys soccer team returns 15 letterwinners from last season’s squad that won the Big Eight Conference. They are (front row, from left) Bennett Luttinen, Diego Luna, Jonathan Gamez, Alex Sarabia, Brooks Luttinen, Sam Abreu, Tavion McNuckle, (back row, from left) Jack Prout, Gannon Simonett, Nate Hanson, Jacob Wing, Jack Heilman, Eliot Popkewitz, Jack Knight and Sam Lynch.