Cold temperatures, snow flurries and a slick field didn’t slow Verona in its Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional semifinal matchup against Middleton on Friday night.
The Wildcats received contributions throughout the lineup en route to a 5-3 victory over the Cardinals at Reddan Soccer Park.
Verona (18-1-2) will take on Madison West in the sectional championship Saturday at 7 p.m at Goodman Sports Complex in Madison. The Regents edged Madison East 2-1 on Friday night.
Sam Abreu played a part in three of the Wildcats’ five goals, benefitting from an offense that looked to score early and often.
“The movement of our forwards allowed our midfielders to step up,” Abreu said. “That allowed us to diversify our attack and score goals.”
Verona led 2-1 at halftime, and tacked on two insurance goals early in the second half. A throw-in by Jack Knight found its way to Jonathan Gamez, who flicked a shot just over the reach of Middleton goalkeeper Nick Hinz in the 52nd minute. Eliot Popkewitz was taken down in the box three minutes later, and Abreu converted the penalty kick with a shot into the lower right corner.
Middleton (13-6-3) beat Verona’s Nate Hanson three times, but the senior goalkeeper came up with a pair of crucial saves for the Wildcats. Hanson made a diving save on a shot by Isaac Gueu in the 38th minute to preserve the 2-1 halftime lead, and denied Ezra Joseph with a diving stop in the 61st minute to keep it 4-1 Verona.
“It could have become a very different game if he doesn’t make those saves,” Verona coach Chris Handrick said of Hanson, who finished with five saves. “He’s a huge part of a defense that only allowed eight goals in the regular season.”
Hanson stopped Cian Carlson’s header off a free kick by Joseph in the 60th minute, but Carlson gathered the rebound and put it into the back of the net to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 4-2.
Verona defender Tavion McNuckle seized a rare scoring opportunity in the 72nd minute, as he worked his way into the middle of the box, eluded three defenders and blasted a right-footed shot into the lower left corner of the net.
“I saw that their center back was trying the ball, so I came from behind and took it from him,” McNuckle said. “Then I saw a bunch of open space, cut in and beat two more defenders, and tucked it into the corner.”
Middleton’s Peter Tuttle scored off an assist by Max Rateau in the 75th minute, but Verona controlled possession for the remainder of the game.
The Wildcats put pressure on the Cardinals’ defense right away. Abreu was taken down near the north sideline in the 17th minute. Gannon Simonett corralled the ensuing free kick and blasted a right-footed shot past Hinz for the first tally.
“We wanted to come out hot so we had a cushion to play our game off of,” Simonett said. “I was just in the right spot, put my head down and buried it into the right corner.”
Sam Lynch went unaccounted for on the back side of a corner kick by Abreu, and headed in the ball for a 2-0 Verona lead in the 29th minute.
Middleton’s Ben Tutewohl put a shot on goal in the 36th minute, and the ball slipped through Hanson’s hands and into the back of the net.