Verona ended the regular season in style Friday, Oct. 18, with a 7-0 home win over Monona Grove at Reddan Soccer Park.
The Wildcats (15-1-2, 9-0 Big Eight Conference) finished Big Eight play undefeated after their 1-0 road win over Madison East on Tuesday, Oct. 15. As a result, the Wildcats were well-represented on the Big Eight All-Conference Team.
Verona 7, Monona Grove 0
Jack Knight scored two goals and added an assist, while Eliot Popkewitz scored once and dished out three assists in the Wildcats’ nonconference win over the Silver Eagles.
Knight scored in the 16th and 71st minute, as Popkewitz assisted on both goals. Jack Heilman capped the scoring in the 81st minute off an assist from Popkewitz, who scored in the 69th minute off an assist from Knight.
Sam Lynch converted a penalty kick in the 10th minute. Sam Abreu scored in the 31st minute, and Tavion McNuckle found the back of the net in the 35th minute.
Verona outshot Monona Grove 23-3 (15-2 on goal). Goalkeepers Nate Hanson and Owen Gibson stopped a shot each in the Wildcats’ fourth straight shutout.
Verona 1, Madison East 0
Diego Luna scored in the 64th minute in the Wildcats’ win over the Purgolders at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.
Verona outshot East 17-4 (11-2 on goal), and finished with an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks. Hanson and Owen Gibson stopped a shot each in the shutout.
Big Eight All-Conference
Popkewitz was named the Player of the Year in the Big Eight Conference, and for the second year in a row, Chris Handrick was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
Popkewitz was one of four Verona midfielders to earn all-conference honors. Gannon Simonett was a second-team selection. Abreu and Bennett Luttinen were honorable mention selections.
Knight was a first-team honoree at forward, and junior Jonathan Gamez was named to the second team.
Lynch was a first-team selection at defender, and McNuckle was a second-team honoree.