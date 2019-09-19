Verona routed Janesville Craig 10-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Reddan Soccer Park.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, visited sixth-ranked Middleton on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Both teams scored a goal before the game was postponed in the 28th minute due to inclement weather.
The game will be resumed Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in Middleton.
Verona battled the McFarland Spartans, ranked No. 4 in Division 3 in the latest WSCA poll, to a scoreless tie on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Reddan Soccer Park.
Verona 10, Janesville Craig 0
The Wildcats (5-0-2) blasted past the Cougars for a Big Eight Conference home win.
Jack Knight netted a hat trick, scoring in the 7th, 12th and 72nd minute. He also had an assist.
Stanley Maradiaga opened the second half with a goal in the 49th minute, and his goal late in the 77th minute put the mercy rule into effect. Jonathan Gamez scored in the 61st and 82nd minute.
Eliot Popkewitz scored in the 19th minute and had an assist. Sam Abreu scored in the 35th minute to put Verona up 4-0 at halftime.
Sam Lynch scored early in the 87th minute, while Jack Heilman, Max Lynch and Alex Sarabia each had an assist.
The Wildcats outshot Craig 20-3, and held a 13-0 advantage in corner kicks. Owen Gibson and Nate Hanson each made a save for Verona.
“We felt really good coming into this game,” said assistant coach Ernest Tetteh, who filled in for head coach Chris Handrick on Tuesday. “The main goal was to have fun and put the game away.”
Verona 0, McFarland 0The Wildcats outshot the Spartans 16-2 and held a 13-3 advantage in corner kicks, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Hanson stopped the Spartans’ one shot on goal. McFarland’s Matt Schutt stopped nine shots.