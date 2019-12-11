Verona seniors Eliot Popkewitz and Sam Lynch continue to collect postseason accolades after leading the Wildcats to the Division 1 state championship last month.
Both players were selected to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Fall High School Boys All-Great Lakes Region Team, it was announced Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Lynch was also one of nine defenders selected to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Fall High School Boys All-America Team. Waukesha West senior forward Erich Legut was also honored on the All-America Team.
Verona won the Big Eight Conference title for the second consecutive year due in large part to the all-around games of Popkewitz and Lynch.
Popkewitz was one of 39 midfielders selected to the All-Great Lakes Region Team. Marquette junior Gabe Anguil was also honored.
Popkewitz scored the game-winning goal in Verona’s 1-0 win over Madison West in the sectional championship, and scored first in the Wildcats’ state tournament games against Kenosha Tremper and Neenah.
He became the program leader in goals (40) after finding the back of the net 14 times this season and dished out a single-season program record 16 assists.
Popkewitz was honored as the Big Eight player of the year and included in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s “Best 11” on the all-state team.
Lynch was one of 13 defenders and the only player from Wisconsin selected to the All-Great Lakes Region Team. He was a first-team all-Big Eight honoree and a WSCA Best 11 selection after scoring nine goals and an assist this season.
Lynch anchored a Verona defense that pitched three shutouts to end the season.
Verona’s Chris Handrick was honored as the WSCA Division 1 coach of the year and the Big Eight coach of the year for the second straight season.
Players on this year’s United Soccer Coaches High School All-America Teams will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-America Ceremony and Reception on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Baltimore Convention Center in conjunction with the 2020 United Soccer Coaches Convention.