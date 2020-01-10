Verona spent its second week as the top-ranked team in Division 1 with a pair of Big Eight Conference wins.
The Wildcats improved to 14-1 overall and 9-0 in the Big Eight with 8-0 victories over Janesville and Madison Memorial.
Verona’s road game against Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 11, was postponed due to inclement weather. The Wildcats and Purple Knights will play Thursday, Jan. 30, at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Verona 8, Janesville 0
The Wildcats started fast with four goals in the first period and three more in the second Thursday, Jan. 9, at Janesville Ice Arena.
Nathan Jurrens started the scoring 2:20 into the game off assists from Reece Cordray and Conrad Moline. Cale Rufenacht had a power-play goal at the 8:57 mark of the first period.
Cordray scored off a pass from Moline with 3:41 left in the first, and Rufenacht scored another power-play goal off assists from Jurrens and goaltender Kaden Grant with 31 seconds left in the period.
Ploc scored 58 seconds into the second period off a pass from Keegan Lindell and on the power play at the 4:38 mark off a pass from Rufenacht. Jurrens scored with 7:02 left in the second off a pass from Josh Osting.
Ryan Ritter scored a short-handed goal with 10:02 left in the third off a pass from Jurrens.
Grant (six saves) and Owen Hebgen (nine saves) combined on the shutout.
Verona 8, Madison Memorial 0
The Wildcats broke through with four goals in the second period and three more in the third Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Verona Ice Arena.
Anthony Heinrichs scored on the power-play 5:57 into the second off a pass from Moline, then found the back of the net 2:29 later off assists from Cordray and Moline.
Cordray scored with 5:34 left in the second off assists from Moline and Leo Renlund. Ploc scored on the power play 1:02 later off assists from Moline and Heinrichs.
Lindell scored 1:11 into the third off a pass from Rufenacht. Moline scored a little more than three minutes later off assists from Ritter and Osting. Ritter added a goal with four seconds left off assists from Renlund and Calvin Moioffer.
Renlund scored with 5:41 left in the first period off assists from Rufenacht and Walker Haessig.
Verona went 3-for-4 on the power play and outshot Memorial 68-14. Grant picked up the shutout with 14 saves.