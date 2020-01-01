Verona came into this season looking to make a third straight appearance at the Division 1 state tournament.
The Wildcats stated loud and clear that they are a contender to be reckoned with by winning the Showdown in Titletown last week at Cornerstone Ice Arena in Ashwaubenon.
Verona entered the tournament ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Poll. The Wildcats edged Eau Claire Memorial 3-2 the day after Christmas, then knocked off second-ranked Wausau West 4-1 in the semifinals Friday, Dec. 27, and toppled top-ranked Notre Dame de la Baie a day later.
Verona killed off 14 penalties in the three games. The Wildcats return to Big Eight Conference play Friday night at home against rival Madison West.
Verona 3, Notre Dame 1
The Wildcats improved to 11-1 on the season with a statement win against the tournament hosts.
Verona’s Nathan Jurrens scored just 2:52 into the game off a pass from Walker Haessig, and Reece Cordray scored with 5:16 left in the second period off a pass from Conrad Moline.
The Trions got on the board with 11:44 left in the third off a goal from Charlie Wied, but Haessig added the insurance goal the Wildcats were looking for a little more than five minutes later off assists from Cale Rufenacht and Calvin Moioffer.
Verona finished with a 30-25 edge in shots, as Kaden Grant made 24 saves. The Wildcats were 0-for-4 on the power play, but killed off six penalties.
Notre Dame’s Bo Buckley made 27 saves.
Verona 4, Wausau West 1
The Wildcats scored four unanswered goals in a win over the Warriors.
Rufenacht tied the game with 3:12 left in the first period off assists from Haessig and Leo Renlund. Jurrens gave Verona the lead with a power-play goal with 8:04 left in the second off assists from Renlund and Haessig.
Renlund scored with seven seconds left in the second off assists from Moline and Jurrens. Parker Ploc capped the scoring with 1:08 left in the game.
Wausau West’s Marc Sippel scored just 2:35 into the game off a pass from Jake Bailey. Kyler Bosley made 30 saves for the Warriors.
Verona finished with a 34-23 advantage in shots, as Grant made 22 saves. The Wildcats were 2-for-5 on the power play and killed off four penalties.
Verona 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Rufenacht scored with 7:11 left in the third period off assists from Haessig and Josh Osting to lift the Wildcats past the Old Abes in the tournament opener.
Verona jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Moline scored on the power play with 9:26 left in the first off assists from Ploc and Keegan Lindell, and Rufenacht scored less than four minutes later off assists from Renlund and Haessig.
Memorial’s Carter Olson scored a short-handed goal with 6:31 left in the second period, and Max Savaloja tied it with an even-strength goal just 1:23 into the third. The Old Abes finished with a 28-27 edge in shots, as Joe Berg made 24 saves.
Verona was 1-for-5 on the power play, but killed off four penalties. Grant made 26 saves.