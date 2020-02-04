Verona hit the road for three games last week as it gears up for what it hopes is another deep run in the Division 1 postseason.
The Wildcats continued their dominance in Big Eight Conference play with shutouts of the Eastside Lakers and Beloit Memorial, but had their three-game winning streak snapped by Arrowhead.
Arrowhead 4, Verona 1
The Wildcats (17-4, 12-0 Big Eight), who came into the game ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Association Poll, couldn’t mount a comeback against the fifth-ranked Warhawks on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Howard G. Mullett Ice Center in Hartland.
Arrowhead scored one goal in the first period and the first three of the third. Verona’s Cale Rufenacht scored with 6:22 left off an assist from Walker Haessig.
Each team finished with 34 shots, as Verona goaltender Kaden Grant made 30 saves.
The Wildcats went 0-for-2 on the power play, and the Warhawks were 1-for-3 with a man advantage.
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Twelve different Wildcats recorded at least one point in a win over the Purple Knights on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.
Verona scored three goals before the 10-minute mark of the first period, then finished the game with four goals in the final period.
Anthony Heinrichs led the Wildcats’ attack with three points (one goal, two assists). Conrad Moline netted two goals.
Rufenacht, Josh Osting and Parker Ploc each had one goal and one assist. Reece Cordray and Nathan Jurrens dished out two assists apiece.
Leo Renlund scored one goal. Keegan Lindell, Ryan Ritter, Easton Simpson and Drew Yeager each had one assist.
Verona outshot Memorial 85-7, as Grant (seven saves) picked up his eighth shutout of the season.
Verona 17, Eastside Lakers 0
Sixteen different Wildcats recorded at least one point in a rout of the Madison East/Madison La Follette co-op Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
Verona scored eight goals in the first period, six in the second and three in the third.
Cordray had two goals and two assists, while Haessig also picked up four points (one goal, three assists).
Heinrichs, Osting, Rufenacht and Carson Lindell each had a goal and two assists. Calvin Moioffer scored two goals.
Yeager, Max Codde and Isaac Thomas each had a goal and an assist. Keegan Lindell and Troy Tollefson dished out two assists apiece.
Moline, Renlund and Andrew Aune each scored one goal. Ritter had one assist.
The Wildcats outshot the Lakers 48-6, finished 2-for-5 on the power play and killed two penalties. Owen Hebgen recorded his second shutout in his second start with six saves.