An offensive explosion in its Division 1 Edgewood Sectional semifinal put Verona one win away from a third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
The top-seeded Wildcats beat fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie 6-3 on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Verona Ice Arena, to set up a rematch with Edgewood. The second-seeded Crusaders edged Sun Prairie 3-2 in overtime in their sectional semifinal.
Verona (22-4) beat Edgewood 4-3 in the first game of the season for both squads. The sectional championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Madison Ice Arena.
Junior forward Walker Haessig wasted no time getting Verona on the board against Sauk Prairie, as he tracked down a long pass by junior defenseman Josh Osting and scored 20 seconds into the game.
The Eagles (21-5-1) tied it at the 5:05 mark of the first thanks to a fortuitous deflection. Camden Desroches sent a slap shot off teammate Nick Mast’s skate and past Verona junior goaltender Kaden Grant.
Verona jumped ahead for good 46 seconds later, as senior forward Ryan Ritter knocked home a rebound with assists from fellow senior forwards Parker Ploc and Drew Yeager. Senior captain Cale Rufenacht scored 54 seconds after Ritter’s first tally to make it 3-1.
Ritter netted his second goal off an assist from senior defenseman Keegan Lindell at the 8:54 mark of the first. Mast scored again on a wraparound with 2:27 left in the first to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 4-2.
Rufenacht scored his second goal short-handed off assists from Haessig and junior defenseman Nathan Jurrens with 1:07 left in the second period.
Sauk Prairie’s Riley Jelinek scored on the power play 31 seconds into the third period off an assist from Luke Mast, but Rufenacht completed his hat trick with an empty-netter 12 seconds before the final horn.
Both teams finished with 39 shots. The Wildcats were 0-for-1 on the power play and the Eagles were 1-for-2. Grant made 36 saves in the win.
Sauk Prairie’s Jordan O’Connor made 11 saves before being pulled after Ritter’s second goal. Kaden Stracke stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced in relief.