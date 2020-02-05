Cale Rufenacht has been the key cog in Verona’s offense all season, so it was only fitting the senior forward and his first-line teammates dominated in the game that clinched the Wildcats’ fourth straight Big Eight Conference championship.
Rufenacht recorded a hat trick and also had an assist in Verona’s 5-1 road win over Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“It’s kind of an expectation at this point,” Rufenacht said of winning the conference crown. “We came into this season expecting to win conference. When we all buy in, we feel like we can beat anybody.”
“It’s really something special,” Verona coach Joel Marshall added. “The seniors are such a good group and we’re fortunate enough to reload with young talent. That makes my job as a coach easy.”
The Wildcats (18-4, 13-0 Big Eight), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Association poll, put a damper on Sun Prairie’s Senior Night by snapping the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak.
The first line of Rufenacht and juniors Walker Haessig, Nathan Jurrens, Josh Osting and Leo Renlund recorded all of Verona’s points.
“I’d take our guys any day against anybody,” Marshall said. “When they’re on, they’re one of the best units in the state. They were really clicking and challenged themselves after a tough loss (to Arrowhead on Saturday, Feb. 1).”
The Wildcats finished 1-for-4 on the power play, capitalizing on their second opportunity with 5:08 left in the first period. Jurrens ripped a wrister over the right shoulder of Sun Prairie goaltender Alex Liegel, as Rufenacht and Renlund assisted on the goal.
Verona made it 2-0 with 1:21 left before the first intermission. Renlund applied pressure to Liegel, stole the puck away and found Rufenacht in front for his first goal.
Rufenacht was denied by Liegel on a penalty shot 27 seconds into the second period, but he picked up his third point with 3:02 left before the second intermission. The captain muscled his way in front for a short-handed goal off an assist from Haessig.
Renlund beat Liegel five-hole on a breakaway 38 seconds into the third period to make it 4-0.
Sun Prairie (17-6, 10-3) took advantage of a Verona turnover to avoid the shutout. Davis Hamilton took a pass from Kaden Bunson and beat Wildcats goaltender Kaden Grant blocker side with 4:38 remaining.
Rufenacht completed his hat trick by tipping in a shot from the point by Renlund with 1:59 left. Osting also assisted on the goal.
The Wildcats dominated possession and outshot the Cardinals 50-15. Grant finished with 14 saves.
“We’re on a wider sheet of ice in Verona, so we’ve struggled a little on smaller rinks,” Marshall said. “But we controlled the puck and hit area passes that we were able to track down. Our puck placement was as good as I’ve seen all year.”
Liegel made 45 saves for Sun Prairie, which went 0-for-5 on the power play.
Verona will look to finish off an undefeated run through the conference at home Tuesday, Feb. 11, against the Janesville Bluebirds.