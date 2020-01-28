A renewed sense of urgency was evident in watching Verona complete a regular-season sweep of Middleton.
The Wildcats scored five goals in the first period en route to an 8-0 home win Friday, Jan. 24, snapping their first losing streak of the season.
Verona (15-3, 10-0 Big Eight Conference) came into the game ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Association Poll behind Notre Dame de la Base and Wausau West, the two teams that handed the Wildcats consecutive losses.
The Big Eight leaders beat Middleton 8-2 on Dec. 14 at Capitol Ice Arena, and like the first meeting, wasted no time jumping ahead. Leo Renlund scored on a breakaway 23 seconds into the game off a stretch pass from Nathan Jurrens.
“It was almost good for us to lose two straight,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “The goal was to have a good start, and when we get that, it makes it a lot easier for us.”
Josh Osting made it 2-0 with 5:17 left in the first off a pass in front from Anthony Heinrichs. Conrad Moline also assisted on the goal.
Parker Ploc scored six seconds into a power play off assists from Keegan Lindell and Ryan Ritter with 4:20 left in the first. Ploc scored again almost three minutes later off a rebound, as Derek Iszczyszyn and Drew Yeager picked up the assists.
Moline converted on a rebound with 33 seconds before the first intermission off assists from Heinrichs and Reece Cordray.
Jurrens scored on the power play 3:21 into the second period off assists from Cale Rufenacht and Walker Haessig to put into effect the running clock.
Calvin Moioffer scored right in front 3:10 into the third period to make it 7-0. Rufenacht capped the scoring when he took a pass from Renlund and flipped a backhand past Middleton goaltender Noah Hogan with 4:15 left.
The Wildcats outshot the Cardinals 46-15 and finished 3-for-6 on the power play.
“Even though we had a long week of practice leading up to this game, we worked on it for probably 10 minutes,” Marshall said. “We worked on a few X’s and O’s and wanted to get a shot right away. Sometimes less is more when you’re coaching that. They feel and see the openings.”
Kaden Grant stopped 15 shots for his seventh shutout of the season.
Hogan made 38 saves for Middleton, which finished 0-for-4 on the power play.