Verona entered the Division 1 postseason with the reputation of a high-powered offense and strong goaltending from junior Kaden Grant.
The Wildcats lived up to their billing, but also displayed added physicality in a 7-0 victory over Madison Memorial in a Division 1 regional championship game Friday, Feb. 21, at Verona Ice Arena.
“The postseason brings that out in us. It has in the past,” Verona senior captain Cale Rufenacht said. “We have a little more energy with more on the line.”
Verona (21-4), the top seed in the Edgewood Sectional, will host fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the sectional semifinals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Big Eight Conference champions beat eighth-seeded Memorial by a combined 17-0 in the two regular-season meetings, and dominated the pace of play in the playoff matchup despite a 10-day layoff.
“Being off for more than a week is tough, but something we needed,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “We had the flu bug run through our locker room, but were able to get everyone healthy.”
Senior forward Parker Ploc marked the board first for Verona, as he gathered a loose puck that squirted out of a mad scrum in front of the net and scored with 6:48 left in the first period. Fellow senior forward Drew Yeager collected the assist.
Verona killed two consecutive penalties in the latter stages of the first to keep it 1-0 and killed all six penalties.
“I didn’t like our discipline as far as having to kill all those penalties. If we commit that many penalties against another team, it’ll end our season,” Marshall said. “A little bit of it was frustration from dominating the game but not scoring more, but we answered the call on the PK. We need to be able to do that if we want to make a long playoff run.”
Memorial (8-16-1) squandered a 5-on-3 advantage with a penalty in the second period. The Wildcats capitalized, as junior forward Walker Haessig scored a short-handed goal four seconds into the Spartans’ 4-on-3 advantage off an assist from fellow junior forward Leo Renlund with 4:29 left in the second.
Rufenacht sniped a wrister past Memorial goaltender Wes Turner off assists from Haessig and Renlund with 1:16 left in the second.
Renlund scored 42 seconds into the third period off assists from Rufenacht and junior defenseman Nathan Jurrens. Yeager scored off a centering pass from Ploc with 12:03 left.
Rufenacht netted his second goal on the power play off assists from Jurrens and junior defenseman Josh Ostling with 4:14 left, and senior forward Ryan Ritter capped the scoring a little less than two minutes later off assists from Ploc and freshman forward Conrad Moline.
The Wildcats outshot the Spartans 57-21 and finished 1-for-5 on the power play. Grant recorded his ninth shutout of the season with 21 saves, while his counterpart Turner made 50 saves.