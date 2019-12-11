Verona scored three goals in the second period to defeat Big Eight Conference rival Madison West 3-1 on Friday, Dec. 6, at Madison Ice Arena.
The Wildcats scored three goals in each period of their home opener Tuesday, Dec. 3, against Beloit Memorial, shutting out the Purple Knights 9-0 at Verona Ice Arena.
Verona 3, Madison West 1
Three of the Wildcats’ 19 shots in the second period found the back of the net.
Parker Ploc scored off an assist from Walker Haessig just 1:15 into the second to tie the game at 1. Haessig scored the go-ahead goal at the 11:24 mark off assists from Cale Rufenacht and Conrad Moline. Rufenacht scored a little more than a minute later off assists from Haessig and Josh Osting.
Verona (4-1, 2-0 Big Eight) outshot West 51-22, as goaltender Kaden Grant made 21 saves.
The Regents’ Devin Huie scored an empty-net goal at the 6:03 mark of the first period.
Verona 9, Beloit Memorial 0
The Wildcats outshot the Purple Knights 71-7, as Grant recorded his second shutout of the season.
Rufenacht finished with two goals and two assists. Haessig scored two even-strength goals, and Ploc scored two short-handed goals. Leo Renlund and Moline dished out four and three assists, respectively.
The Wildcats scored inside the first two minutes of each period. Osting found the back of the net 1:17 into the game, Rufenacht scored 1:57 into the second period, and Drew Yeager scored a minute into the final period.
Haessig scored at the 11:15 mark of the first and 35 seconds after Rufenacht’s goal in the second period. Ploc scored at the 10:21 mark of the second and the 9:48 mark of the third.
Reece Cordray scored with a second left in the first period, and Rufenacht scored on the power play with 9:21 left in the game.
Osting, Nathan Jurrens, Ryan Ritter and Tanner Kaltenberg each finished with one assist.