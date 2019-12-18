Verona remained undefeated in Big Eight Conference play with an 8-2 road win over Middleton on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Wildcats were coming off a 9-0 road win over Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Verona 8, Middleton 2
Both teams came into the game undefeated in Big Eight play, but the Wildcats fired on all cylinders offensively at Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Seven different players scored for Verona (6-1, 4-0 Big Eight), which went 3-for-5 on the power play. The Wildcats outshot the Cardinals 61-16 and killed off four penalties.
“We’ve struggled on the power play to start the season, so we put a little effort in and it’s starting to click as far as personnel and where we want the puck to go,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “We ran some set plays, and Middleton allowed us to execute them.”
Verona’s Ryan Ritter opened the scoring with 10:24 left in the first period off assists from Cale Rufenacht and Nathan Jurrens. Rufenacht scored on the power play a little more than two minutes later, with assists from Conrad Moline and Keegan Lindell.
“We really moved the puck well,” Ritter said. “They covered the middle a lot, so we were able to move it out wide and get shots on the net.”
The Wildcats scored just 1:16 into the second period. Middleton goaltender Noah Hogan made a sprawling save on a shot by Rufenacht, but Ritter scored on a rebound. Jurrens ripped a slap shot past Hogan on the power play exactly five minutes later, with assists from Parker Ploc and Walker Haessig.
Moline flipped a shot into the top right corner of the net with 7:15 left in the second, and Josh Ostling ripped a wrister top shelf on the power play a little more than five minutes later off a pass from Jurrens.
Middleton’s Brian Frusciante scored with 10:09 left in the third period off a pass from Garrett Ballweg.
The Wildcats responded with 5:10 left. Haessig tried for the wraparound, but the loose puck found its way to Reece Cordray, who easily pushed the puck into the wide-open net. Frusciante scored 21 seconds later on a breakaway.
Verona capped the scoring with 2:07 left, as Drew Yeager scored off a pass from Jurrens in a 2-on-1 situation.
Kaden Grant finished with 14 saves for Verona, while Hogan made 53 saves.
Verona 9, Madison Memorial 0
Moline and Anthony Heinrichs each had two goals and two assists in the Wildcats’ rout of the Spartans at Madison Ice Arena.
Moline scored an even-strength goal at the 8:36 mark of the first period, and scored a short-handed goal with 4:09 left in the first.
Heinrichs scored Verona’s fourth goal of the second period at the 11:53 mark, and the Wildcats’ final goal of the game with 6:09 left.
Lindell and Haessig scored two goals apiece.
Lindell opened the scoring in the second just 2:32 into the period, and scored at the 8:34 mark of the third. Haessig scored at the 9:18 mark of the second and on the power play at the 6:32 mark of the third.
Yeager scored 50 seconds later after Lindell’s goal in the second period.
Cordray dished out four assists for Verona, which outshot Memorial 41-8. Troy Tollefson collected two assists. Rufenacht, Jurrens, Osting, Ritter and Leo Renlund each had one assist.
Grant earned his third shutout of the season with eight saves.