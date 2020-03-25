The postseason honors for the state champion Verona boys hockey team keep rolling in.
The Wildcats had six players named to the Division 1 Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State team. Senior forward Cale Rufenacht, junior defenseman Nathan Jurrens and junior goaltender Kaden Grant headlined the group with first-team honors.
Rufenacht led the team with 60 points (29 goals, 31 assists). He scored nine postseason goals, including a game-tying tally in the Division 1 state championship against Notre Dame de la Baie.
Rufenacht and Sun Prairie senior forward Kaden Brunson were named co-Big Eight Conference Players of the Year.
Jurrens racked up 36 points (13 goals, 18 assists) and anchored a defense that recorded 11 shutouts in 29 games. Grant allowed just 1.33 goals per game and posted 10 shutouts. He stopped 60 of 61 shots in the two state tournament games, finishing the season with a .942 save percentage and 589 saves.
Juniors Walker Haessig (forward), Leo Renlund (forward) and Josh Osting (defenseman) were honorable mention selections.
Haessig racked up 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) on the season and scored the game-winning goal in the Wildcats’ 1-0 double-overtime victory over Chippewa Falls in the state semifinals.
Renlund had 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists) and scored the game-winning goal in the state title game. Osting tallied 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) on Verona’s first line.
The Wildcats (25-4) won their fourth consecutive Big Eight Conference championship by going 14-0. Joel Marshall was named the conference’s coach of the year.
Verona also received the Division 1 Section 2 Academic All-State award.