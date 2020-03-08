Like a center fielder patrolling the outfield, Verona junior Leo Renlund caught an airborne puck from Notre Dame de la Baie goaltender Bo Buckley.
Renlund dropped the puck and fired a shot just under Buckley’s legs 6:17 into overtime to give the Wildcats a thrilling 2-1 win over the top-seeded Tritons in the Division 1 state championship on Saturday, March 7, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Renlund ripped off his helmet and tossed it in the air as the celebration began for third-seeded Verona (25-4), which won its second state title in program history and first since 2014.
“It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Renlund said. “It’s my biggest goal for sure. I know there was a little bit of luck involved. But I can definitely chalk it up to all of the hours in the basement and all the hours of practice, just knowing where I should be.”
Verona coach Joel Marshall wanted the team to celebrate the title like a fine dinner club party after appearing in the state tournament for the third year in a row.
“Going to that fine restaurant and getting that meal you like so much, you always want to go back,” Marshall said. “You always want to go back, but it’s hard to get a reservation.”
The Wildcats won the rubber match against Notre Dame by killing two penalties in the second period and one early in the third.
Instant replay also played a pivotal role in the final. Verona junior forward Walker Haessig had two goals wiped out because of goalie interference, the second call coming with 3:01 left in the third period that could have won the game in regulation.
“Both of them were hard to get through my head that they actually called them off,” Haessig said. “We just had to keep going and get pucks on the net.”
“It’s definitely heartbreaking to have a goal taken away,” Renlund added. “We knew if we kept our heads on straight, we could win. Five-on-five, we knew we were better than them.”
Rufenacht tied the game at 1 with 13:59 left in the third period. Haessig took the puck from behind the goal line, circled past the crease and dished a pass to the senior captain, who crashed the net on the weak side for his 29th goal of the season.
“Walker made the play,” Rufenacht said. “We were on the offense the rest of the game and they were on their heels.”
Notre Dame (25-2-1) scored its only goal with 9:18 left in the first period. Junior Brendan Poshak ripped a wrister from the right wing past Verona junior goaltender Kaden Grant.
The Tritons outshot the Wildcats 31-20 and had golden opportunities on back-to-back power plays midway through the second period. Grant stopped several shots to keep Verona within striking distance.
Grant made 14 of his 30 saves in the second period.
“Kaden was the story of that second period,” Marshall said. “He kept us in the game and we slowly got a little bit better.”
“We have so much trust in Kaden,” Rufenacht added. “We just had to block shots, and we knew we would kill it off and eventually go down and get one. We just had to weather the storm.”