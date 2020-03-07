Verona junior goaltender Kaden Grant and Chippewa Falls sophomore Bridger Fixmer stood on their heads throughout the Division 1 state semifinal between the Wildcats and Cardinals.
Ultimately, Verona’s potent offense broke through in the second overtime Friday, March 6, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison.
Walker Haessig knocked in a rebound at the 3:21 mark of the fifth period to lift the Wildcats to a 1-0 win over the Cardinals.
“That was one of the most exciting hockey games I’ve ever been a part of, especially here at the Coliseum,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “I’m so proud of the way we battled through adversity.”
Haessig netted the game winner amid a massive scrum in front of the net.
Senior captain Cale Rufenacht had his shot partially blocked, but Haessig knocked the puck out of midair and into the back of the net to send the Wildcats to the state championship.
“I thought Cale was going to finish it, but the puck popped out to me,” Haessig said. “The goalie made a stick save on the first try, but I batted it in. I couldn’t believe it went in.”
Rufenacht and junior defenseman Josh Osting assisted on Haessig’s 18th goal of the season.
“If it was a different goalie like most we’ve seen this year, we probably would’ve scored three, four or five goals,” Marshall said. “The way both goalies played, you knew the game winner was going to be an ugly goal.”
Verona (24-4) will play Notre Dame de la Baie (25-1-1) in the state championship Saturday, March 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m. The Wildcats are seeking their second title in program history and first since 2014.
Verona split its two games against the Tritons this season, winning 3-1 at the Showdown in Titletown on Dec. 28, and falling 3-2 at the Wausau West Tournament on Jan. 18.
“They’re one of the most skilled possession teams in the state,” Marshall said. “I like our chances with the environment and rivalry we have with them.”
The Wildcats will have to recover quickly after playing in their first overtime game of the season against Chippewa Falls (23-5).
“It’s a hotter rink than we’re used to playing in,” Marshall said. “Fortunately, we’ve been here a few times, so we knew what to expect. We brought cold towels and fans to use on the bench and in the locker room and also brought snacks to eat in between periods.”
Grant stayed cool under pressure throughout, especially in the first overtime. He made 31 saves for his 10th shutout of the season, and the Wildcats killed two penalties in the fourth period.
“I was dead tired after those two penalty kills,” Grant said. “We just had to keep pushing. My defense blocked everything when I couldn’t see.”
His counterpart Fixmer finished with 37 saves.
Verona dominated most of the second period, but couldn’t break through despite two power plays.
Fixmer made a sprawling save of senior forward Parker Ploc and denied Rufenacht in the Wildcats’ second power play of the game. Cardinals sophomore defenseman Carsten Reeg was hit with a delay of game penalty after covering the puck without a stick, but the Wildcats did not generate a shot on their third power play.
Both teams had a scoring chance in the final two minutes of regulation. Chippewa Falls could not convert a 2-on-1 chance, and Ploc hit the side of the net with five seconds left.