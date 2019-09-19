Verona had three runners finish in the top 10 to take second as a team with 51 points at the Madison West Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Lake Farm Country Park in Madison.
The Wildcats then displayed their depth with four runners in the top five of the freshman race at the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Janesville.
Big Eight Grade Level Challenge
Verona’s Blake Oleson finished second in the freshman race with a time of 18:01.7 at Rockport Park. Oleson was 9.6 seconds behind Madison Memorial’s A.J. Ketarkus.
Verona’s Ryan Cassidy took third (18:23.9), Max Metcalf was fourth (18:52.9) and Ben Aune placed fifth (19:22.5) in the freshman race.
Ryan Ochowski finished seventh (18:45.9) in the sophomore race for Verona. The top runners for the WIldcats in the junior race were Elliot Kawitek (34th, 20:36.3) and Ethan Risley (35th, 20:37.2).
Devin Volk turned in Verona’s top performance in the senior race, taking 48th with a time of 22:14.7.
Madison West Invitational
Verona sophomore Aiden Manning finished fourth with a time of 16:39.39 to lead the Wildcats. Seniors Dylan DiMaggio (16:50.23) and Nathan Neitzel (17:08.41) were seventh and eighth, respectively. Oleson placed 12th (17:22.30) and senior Mulu Johnson took 20th (17:33.63).
Madison West had four of the top 10 runners to win the team title with 43 points. The Regents’ Julian Gary won the individual title with a time of 16:24.66.