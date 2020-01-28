A key member of the Verona lineup returned Friday, Jan. 24, against Janesville Parker, but it wasn’t enough to end a long losing streak.
The Wildcats dropped their ninth game in a row with a 68-58 road loss to the Vikings. Verona was coming off a 75-42 home loss to Madison East on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Verona (2-11, 2-8 Big Eight Conference) will look to snap the skid Thursday, Jan. 30, when it hosts Middleton. The Wildcats beat the Cardinals 59-56 on Dec. 12 in Middleton.
Janesville Parker 68, Verona 58
The Wildcats couldn’t climb out of a 36-20 halftime deficit, but four players reached double figures.
Adam Bekx led the way with 14 points, while Cole Jannusch added 13 points. Haakon Anderson returned to the lineup from an ankle injury and scored 11 points. Kolson Roddick also had 11 points.
Robert DeLong poured in a game-high 21 points for the Vikings.
Madison East 75, Verona 42
Eleven different Wildcats scored in a loss to the Purgolders.
Malik Odetunde scored a team-high eight points for Verona, which trailed 33-22 at halftime. Jannusch and Bennett Sherry added six points apiece.
Thirteen different players scored for East, which came into the game receiving votes in the Division 1 Associated Press state poll. The Purgolders made 33 field goals, as Keonte Jones poured in a game-high 20 points.