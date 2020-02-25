The Division 1 postseason presents another chance for Verona to spring an upset on Big Eight Conference rival Madison Memorial.
The Wildcats, seeded 14th in the Sun Prairie Sectional, will play at third-seeded Memorial on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. Verona was held to 31 points in both regular-season losses to the Spartans.
The winner will play either Middleton or Oconomowoc in the regional championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Verona (4-17, 4-13 Big Eight) split a pair of conference games on the road last week. The Wildcats close the regular season Thursday, Feb. 27, at Madison East.
Verona 53, Beloit Memorial 52
The Wildcats snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over the Purple Knights on Friday, Feb. 21, at Barkin Arena in Beloit.
Verona held on after leading 34-20 at halftime. Haakon Anderson scored a team-high 13 points. Gavin Farrell and Malik Odetunde added 11 points apiece.
Beloit Memorial’s Jaden Bell poured in a game-high 22 points.
Madison La Follette 92, Verona 51
The Wildcats couldn’t keep up with the high-powered Lancers on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Ten different players scored for Verona, which trailed 43-21 at halftime. Farrell scored a team-high 12 points, Odetunde added 10 and Anderson chipped in eight.
La Follette came into the game ranked No. 1 in the Division 1 Associated Press state poll and also had 10 players score, including five in double figures. Ben Probst led the way with 19 points.