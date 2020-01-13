Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.