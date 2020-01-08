Sun Prairie remained undefeated and atop the Big Eight Conference standings, while Verona fell behind early and couldn’t recover when the two teams met Saturday, Jan. 4.
The Wildcats went on the road and lost 81-46, as they fell behind 27-12 at halftime.
Kolson Roddick paced Verona (2-6, 2-3 Big Eight) with nine points. Jacob Kisting and Gavin Farrell added eight points apiece.
Sun Prairie came into the game ranked third in Division 1 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, and improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Eight with the win. Colin Schaefer, Deante Luster and Ben Olson each had 14 points for the Cardinals.