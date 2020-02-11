The Verona boys basketball team dropped two games last week, including a Big Eight Conference road game against rival Madison West on Friday, Feb. 7.
The Regents beat the Wildcats 67-53. Verona was coming off a 53-47 home loss to Sauk Prairie in a nonconference home loss Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Wildcats (3-15, 3-10 Big Eight) host Sun Prairie on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Madison West 67, Verona 53
Senior Adam Bekx scored a team-high 16 points, but the Wildcats couldn’t come back to beat the Regents.
Senior Haakon Anderson added 11 points and junior Bennett Sherry chipped in 10 for Verona.
Senior Dayne Armwald scored a game-high 26 points for West, which led 33-28 at halftime.
Sauk Prairie 53, Verona 47
The Eagles rallied behind Trevor Spray and Isaac Breunig to edge the Wildcats.
Verona led 22-20 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on. Bekx scored a team-high 16 points and Anderson pitched in 10. Spray scored a game-high 18 points and Breunig added 16.