Verona finished tied for eighth in the Big Eight and is looking to spring an upset of a conference foe in the Division 1 postseason.
The Wildcats closed the regular season Thursday, Feb. 27, with a 74-44 road loss to Madison East, which finished second in the conference behind Madison La Follette.
Verona (4-18, 4-14 Big Eight) tied for eighth in the league with Beloit Memorial.
Junior Jake Poller and senior Haakon Anderson scored 12 and 11 points, respectively for the Wildcats. Junior Kolson Roddick added seven points.
East led 28-15 at halftime. Moses Fadele and Jalonzo Jackson paced the Purgolders with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Verona, seeded 14th in the Sun Prairie Sectional, will play at third-seeded Memorial on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. The Spartans held the Wildcats to 31 points in both regular-season wins.
The winner will play either Middleton or Oconomowoc in the regional championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.