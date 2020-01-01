Verona is looking to snap a three-game losing streak after a pair of losses at the JustAgame Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Kettle Moraine routed the Wildcats 67-21 on Friday, and Verona let a halftime lead slip away Saturday in a 68-66 loss to Owatonna High School from Minnesota.
The Wildcats played both games without leading scorer and senior captain Haakon Anderson. Verona will begin the new year back in Big Eight Conference play Saturday at Sun Prairie.
Owatonna (MN) 68, Verona 66
The Wildcats (2-5) led 32-28 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on against the Huskies.
Jacob Kisting recorded team highs in points (18), rebounds (6) and steals (3) for Verona. Malik Odetunde stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Cam McCorkle added eight points and a team-high six assists. Bennett Sherry chipped in six points and five rebounds, while Kolson Roddick also scored six points.
Owatonna’s Evan Dushek poured in a game-high 28 points.
Kettle Moraine 67, Verona 21
The Wildcats couldn’t recover from a 34-8 halftime deficit against the Lasers.
James Rae paced Verona with six points. Kisting and Roddick added five apiece.
Kettle Moraine’s Sean Murray scored a game-high 18 points, and Logan Kowalski chipped in 14 points.