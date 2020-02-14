Verona boys basketball coach Alan Buss has been following Sun Prairie senior guard Colin Schaefer’s development as a player for many years.
Buss and the Wildcats ended up on the wrong end of Schaefer’s offensive explosion in an 85-63 home loss Thursday, Feb. 13.
Schaeffer scored 23 of his game-high 33 points and knocked down three of his four 3s in the first half to help the Cardinals, ranked 10th in the Division 1 Associated Press state poll, charge out to a 42-25 lead at the break.
“He’s a perfect example of a gym rat,” Buss said of Schaefer. “He has worked on his skill since he was a little kid and he has worked in the weight room and gotten stronger. He’s got quickness, he’s a great shooter and he can handle the ball. He’s an all-around prolific guard that is hard to defend.”
Verona (3-16, 3-11 Big Eight Conference) was led by senior guard Haakon Anderson, who scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half.
“I feel like their mentality was a little more aggressive coming out,” Anderson said. “They got us with a couple of sets and we didn’t talk much during the game. We started out slow and we have to find a difference. We have some glimpses of great basketball and sharing the ball and being unselfish. We have to find a way to make those glimpses the majority of the game.”
Verona freshman Gavin Farrell scored 10 points and drilled a trio of 3s in the second half, but the Wildcats trailed 67-38 with 10:01 left.
Verona fought back with a 17-7 run fueled by outside shooting. Junior Bennett Sherry drained a 3 and Farrell knocked down two 3s during the surge.
Sun Prairie (14-3, 11-3) led 74-55 after Farrell’s third triple with 6:26 to go.
“Gavin has a tremendous shot,” Anderson said. “He has so much confidence going into it. You can’t tell he’s a freshman when he’s out there. In terms of him as a player, he comes in every day and respects all of the upperclassmen, but at the same time he knows he can contribute and does a great job of being a team player.”
Junior Connor Carpenter added 10 points for the Cardinals, but the Wildcats held Delaware Hale to four points before he fouled out. Hale entered the game averaging 13.9 points per game.
“What we’re working on with these kids is we are getting good looks on offense and then we don’t finish and they let that affect how they play defense,” Buss said. “Our kids work really, really hard. It’s just that mindset and that mental piece of not letting one mistake lead to two, three and four.”
Sherry added eight points for the Wildcats. Senior Adam Bekx and juniors Jacob Kisting and James Rae each chipped in seven.
Two areas Anderson said the WIldcats have to improve on is coming out aggressive with a fast start and solidifying the defense.
“We need to have that mentality that we can play with anybody,” he said. “We kind of came out a little bit tentative and when we do that, we dig ourselves a hole that is sometimes very hard to get out of.”
Anderson said the team needs to know the scouting report on defense.
“We are doing a good job of shifting our defensive scheme and packing it in,” he said, “but we have to communicate a little bit more and knowing who are shooters are and who we can help off.”