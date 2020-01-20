Verona sophomore point guard Jonah Anderson takes his coach’s advice to heart about playing fast.
With a young rotation of players, the Wildcats are learning how to walk a fine line between playing fast and limiting turnovers. Beloit Memorial took advantage of Verona turnovers and held a decisive edge on the offensive glass in a 70-55 road win over Verona on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The Wildcats committed 24 turnovers and the Purple Knights grabbed 13 offensive rebounds.
Anderson scored a game-high 14 points. He did most of his damage at the free-throw line, making 10 of 13.
“I think we can play fast at times like on a defensive rebound and we can push the ball,” Anderson said. “On a made shot, we need to set up our offense and just relax and take our time because Beloit really doesn’t like to play defense.”
First-year coach Eddie Singleton likes the way Anderson has stepped up as a starting point guard.
“We have been harping on him about the turnovers, controlling the game, not shying to a croner, staying in the middle and being a floor general and he’s doing those things,” Singleton said. “It’s a lot to throw at a sophomore who has never played varsity basketball. We are just starting to get to the best version of Jonah.”
Beloit Memorial senior forward Daonne Hanna scored on a layup and then tipped in an offensive rebound to give the Purple Knights (1-7, 1-6 Big Eight Conference, UPDATE AFTER SATURDAY’S GAME) their biggest lead at 65-45 with 3:30 left.
Verona (2-9, 2-6 Big Eight) played without two starters -- senior guard Haakon Anderson (concussion) and junior point guard Cam McCorkle (shoulder). The Wildcats have three sophomores and two freshmen on the varsity squad.
“The growth we are making you can’t necessarily find in the stat sheet,” Singleton said. “You can see it in the cohesiveness from getting out of one offense into another, and our full-court pressure defense is a lot better.
“It’s a marathon season and we have made strides every day in practice and in games. I think the second half of the season we will continue to do that. It’s just about being cohesive.”
Anderson said the biggest difference in playing varsity basketball compared to JV is the faster tempo.
“Haakon has just carried me through it,” Anderson said. “Haakon and Cam are great leaders off the court. I learned to take your time on offense and defense is everything. Defense leads to offense.”
Senior forward Adam Bekx added nine points for the Wildcats. Senior forward Malik Odetunde and sophomore forward Cole Jannusch each chipped in six points.
The Purple Knights used a 1-2-2 press to help them to a 15-8 lead early on.
The Wildcats shot 20% (5-for-25) in the first half and trailed 34-23 at the break. Verona stayed in the game by getting to the free-throw line, as it shot 68.7% (22-for-32) for the game.
“In past games, we would be in the bonus and not take advantage of getting to the free-throw line,” Singleton said.
Anderson knocked down two free throws after the Purple Knights were called for a technical foul to slice the lead to 42-33 with 13:23 left in the second half. The Purple Knights responded with a 23-12 run. Beloit Memorial senior guard Kobe Chandler drilled two 3s and Hanna had six points during the surge, including two baskets off offensive rebounds.