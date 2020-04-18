The Madison Mallards season opener was postponed by the Northwoods League on Friday, April 17, because of Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order being extended amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Northwoods League made the announcement on its website. The Mallards were scheduled to host the Wisconsin Woodchucks in the opener on May 26, the day Evers’ new directive is scheduled to expire. A new date has not been announced.
Left-handed pitcher Keaton Knueppel, a 2016 Verona Area High School graduate, and 2019 Madison West grad Drake Baldwin have signed to play with the Mallards.
The NCAA made the decision to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season and winter championships, including the men’s basketball tournament for the first time since 1939.
Knueppel is finally healthy after fighting injuries throughout his career at Gonzaga University. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and missed all of last season. He also dealt with a stress fracture in his elbow in 2018 and received a medical redshirt for the 2017 season.
Knueppel posted a 6.75 ERA with six strikeouts and one walk over 5 1/3 innings this season. The southpaw struck out five and allowed one earned run on six hits over three innings in his final appearance against Washington State.
Baldwin led Missouri State in hitting (.295) and on-base percentage (.377) as a freshman. He had one home run and 11 RBIs in 17 games.