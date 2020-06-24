All of Edge Baseball Academy’s travel teams played in tournaments two weekends ago, and three of the six brought home first-place trophies.
The 10U team went 5-0 and won the gold bracket at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa. The 15U and 17U squads each won all five of their games en route to titles at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.
Edge’s 16U team went 4-1 and placed second at Woodside. The 14U squad was 1-2 in its bracket at Woodside.
The 12U team split its four games at TBK Bank Sports Complex.
Edge Baseball Academy is part of Sports AdvantEdge in Verona.