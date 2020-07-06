Five Edge Baseball Academy teams were in action over the July 4 weekend.
The 15U, 16U and 17U teams played in the Badger Border Battle presented by Prep Baseball Report at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston. The Badger Border Battle is a scouting showcase frequented by college coaches from surrounding areas and states.
Edge’s 12U and 14U teams played in the Tombstone Classic at Woodside Sports Complex.
Tryout information
Edge Baseball Academy has released tryout dates and times for its 2021 teams.
Tryouts will take place Monday, July 27th, at The Red Mouse in Cross Plains and Tuesday, July 28, at Sports AdvantEdge in Verona.
Players trying out for the 10U-13U teams will work out between 4 and 6 p.m. both days. Those trying out for the 14U-17U teams will work out between 6 and 8 p.m. both days.
For more tryouts information, go to www.edgebb.com.