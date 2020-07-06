There was a familiar face in Victory Lane at the Tundra Super Late Model Series 2020 season opener.
Three-time Tundra champion and former ARCA Midwest Tour champion Dalton Zehr passed Mike Lichtfield with six laps left to take the checkered flag at Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin Dells. It was Zehr’s first start with the series since 2017.
“I’m just glad this race wasn’t any shorter,” Zehr said. “Mike just couldn’t hold it on the bottom and we were able to hold it a half-car width lower. It was enough to make the pass.”
After starting sixth, Zehr used several long runs to his advantage after several restarts. He said it was the final 32-lap run to the finish that gave him an opportunity to make the late pass and score his first Tundra win since July 2016 at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.
“It seemed like I couldn’t get in the right lane for restarts,” he said. “Every time I went low, the outside would go and then vice-versa. Once we got single-file, I knew I could hold the bottom better than everybody else and that we had good speed down there. I just needed laps.”
The win came as a sigh of relief for the Florida-born driver, who won the Alive For Five Series title at the 1/3-mile oval in 2019 despite not winning a race.
“We usually have success here at Dells,” Zehr said. “It was weird last year winning the championship without a win. We don’t have to worry about that this year since we’ve already got the win under us.”