Verona native John Beale made the most of another trip to central Wisconsin by winning the CWRA Stars to Legends Tour super late model feature race Thursday, June 4, at State Park Speedway in Wausau.
Beale passed Mark Mackesy for second place and then overtook Paul Paine with six laps left. He pulled away from Paine on a restart with five laps to go.
Beale finished third in the other feature race last Thursday and qualified third for the night’s events. The defending Wisconsin Challenge Series champion won an event at State Park a year ago and was the winner of the 2020 Trickle 99 at Golden Sands Speedway in Wisconsin Rapids.