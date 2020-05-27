Verona resident John Beale started the 2020 season by winning the Trickle 99 on Monday, May 25, at Golden Sands Speedway in Wisconsin Rapids.
The defending Wisconsin Challenge Series champion ran in the top three for most of the 99-lap race.
“Early on, two guys were running side-by-side and took each other out and I inherited the lead,” Beale said. “We have a Crate car (asphalt super late model) and on the restarts a couple guys got me. After that, we had a long green flag run and I was barely holding on.”
After a restart with 24 laps to go, Beale passed reigning ARCA Midwest Tour Rookie of the Year Gabe Sommers, then leader Chad Butz with about 20 laps to go.
The Trickle 99 is one of several versions of the race throughout the state to honor Wisconsin short-track racing legend Dick Trickle.
“To have my name tied to him at all and be in the record books on Memorial Day weekend, it literally doesn’t get any better,” Beale said. “A hundred-lapper on a Monday afternoon in Central Wisconsin, life doesn’t get any better.”