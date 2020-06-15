Verona native John Beale captured his third win of the season Saturday, June 13, at Marshfield Motor Speedway.
Beale won the first Central Wisconsin Racing Association Stars to Legends Tour super late model feature race of the night. He was able to move up to third in the second feature before the race was cut short due to an accident that caused damage to the wall and fence.
The defending Wisconsin Challenge Series champion won three features and the track championship at Marshfield last season. He is currently atop the point standings heading into this weekend’s CWRA Tour action at Golden Sands Speedway in Wisconsin Rapids.
On Friday, June 12, Beale finished second behind Justin Mondeik in a feature at Golden Sands. It was the first of six consecutive weekend doubleheaders for the Gildan Racing Team.