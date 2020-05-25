Students at Stoner Prairie Elementary and Badger Ridge Middle School families picked up their belongings on Wednesday, May 20, that were left behind when schools were ordered to close abruptly in mid-March because of COVID-19 concerns.
Throughout the afternoon, families were able to pull up to the schools and collect their belongings by stating their names on a piece of paper held up in the window of their car. After retrieving their belongings, staff would place bags in the trunk of vehicles to keep a safe distance from others.
Staff could be seen talking to students and families through the closed vehicle windows, asking how they were doing.
The district, which has been under a mass gatherings ban, has been working closely with Public Health Madison and Dane County with how it would get belongings back to students, public information officer Kelly Kloepping told the Press earlier this month. The district, which will move six sites to different buildings in the fall, has also been following health guidelines with teachers packing up their classrooms.