For the fifth year in a row, Verona Area School District has seen an increase in student enrollment.
As of Sept. 20, the state’s official third Friday in September count, the total number of students within the district is 5,736, 110 more than the year prior. That increase is twice what the district expected, superintendent Dean Gorrell told the Press, as it budgeted for an increase of 55 students.
It’ll result in a bigger budget for the district to work with, but Gorrell said he didn’t know how much because pre-K students are weighted at 0.60% of a K-12 student, and that’s where the district saw the largest share of growth.
The Pre-K program grew by 10.2%, up to 27 students over the prior academic year. Verona Area High School and the Exploration Academy together grew the most, with 53 more students than last year (3.4%).
All of the elementary schools, including the pre-K and charter school programs, grew slightly more than the high school, with 56 more students combined (2.5%). However, Country View having two less and Glacier Edge having the largest reduction, with 25 fewer students.
The loss of 25 students for Glacier Edge is actually beneficial for the school, as its enrollment exceeded capacity three years ago and the area around it has been growing.
The two middle schools and the upper three grades of Core Knowledge Charter School are collectively up by 18 students. CKCS is enrolling six fewer students, which helps balance out the Badger Ridge Middle School increase of 19 students, as the two schools are housed in the same building.
The district has grown by almost 18% in enrollment since the beginning of the decade, with just a little more than 1,000 more students being added to the district since 2010. Much of that growth has been at Glacier Edge, where 145 more students have been added to the school since 2010, and at Savanna Oaks, where the population has grown by 21%, to 563 students.