Through April at least, Verona Area Board of Education meetings will be conducted virtually.
Both meetings this month, on April 6 and 20, will have all seven board members meeting from remote locations and speaking using communication technology as a result of the state’s “Safer at Home” mandate, which will last until at least April 24. Previously, board meetings have been live-streamed on the district’s website, but board members and district staff attended in person.
The “Safer at Home” order put in place by Gov. Tony Evers is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, a pandemic illness that had sickened more than 200 people in Dane County and 1,700 in Wisconsin as of April 3. The March 25 order followed prior measures by the state to slow the spread of COVID-19 through the novel coronavirus, which included ordering all schools to close by March 18 and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
Because of the “Safer at Home” order, no one from the public or the media will be allowed to attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be streamed virtually so the public can watch, with only superintendent Dean Gorrell and executive assistant Tamera Stanley attending in person to facilitate the live stream.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on the district’s website, under the “About VASD” tab, in “Board Meeting Webcasts.” To follow the board’s agenda, select the Board Docs tab.
The state Department of Justice issued an advisory opinion March 16 that such meetings are compliant with the spirit of the state’s Open Meetings law, as long as they are reasonably accessible and accommodations are made for those who request them.
Any public comments or requests for accommodations for the meeting should be sent to Stanley via email at stanleyt@verona.k12.wi.us. Public comments will be read during the meeting by board president Noah Roberts.