Verona Area School District administrators and board members left yet another mark on the new high school under construction — bricks near the front entrance of the high school.
Officials signed the back side of bricks and then tried their hand at masonry as they placed the bricks on the side of the building.
The brick placing put a microscopic dent into the remaining masonry work that needs to be completed before the school opens next July for staff to move in — around 80,000 pounds of bricks still need to be placed throughout the campus.